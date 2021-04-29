Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $87.47 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

