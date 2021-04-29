Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,821 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $29,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $87.47 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

