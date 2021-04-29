Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,890 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDSB. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Shares of LON RDSB traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,314.60 ($17.18). 4,071,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,376.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,278.75. The stock has a market cap of £102.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.62. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

