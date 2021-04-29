Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RDSB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Shares of LON RDSB traded up GBX 13.76 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,331.56 ($17.40). 6,876,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,558,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a market cap of £103.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,376.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,278.75.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

