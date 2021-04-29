Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,278.75

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,278.75 ($16.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,328.20 ($17.35). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,317.80 ($17.22), with a volume of 10,582,770 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDSB shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,829.77 ($23.91).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,376.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,278.75. The stock has a market cap of £102.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.47%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

