Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Shares of RDSB traded up GBX 13.76 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,331.56 ($17.40). 6,876,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,159. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £103.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,376.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,278.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

