Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE) Shares Up 25%

Royal Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYE)’s stock price shot up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

Royal Energy Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROYE)

Royal Energy Resources, Inc produces and markets coal from surface and underground mines located in Kentucky, Ohio, Utah, and West Virginia in the United States. It provides coal of various steam and metallurgical grades, including steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal for steel and coke producers who use its coal to produce coke.

