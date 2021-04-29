RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.04

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 230,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 258,496 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

