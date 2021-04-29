Ruler Protocol Price Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $214.16 or 0.00398847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $800,755.84 and $647,032.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.00279916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.84 or 0.01118981 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00027065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00717605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,902.08 or 1.00384746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

