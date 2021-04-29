Rupee Trading Down 30.8% Over Last Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $43,893.88 and $3.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00075083 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000104 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,013,850 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

