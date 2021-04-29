Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE:R traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.98. 22,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 107,476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,359,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

