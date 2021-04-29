Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Up 5.9% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $34,353.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0909 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,376.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.87 or 0.05153715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.32 or 0.00476466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $876.91 or 0.01642879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.79 or 0.00762113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.31 or 0.00525161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00063744 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.84 or 0.00432473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,281,044 coins and its circulating supply is 29,163,731 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

