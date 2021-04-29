Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as low as C$1.75. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 369,498 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.80.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.48. The stock has a market cap of C$626.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at C$266,615.03.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.