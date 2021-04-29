Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after purchasing an additional 919,957 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 385,110 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 341,617 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

