SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.73 or 0.00010641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $108,990.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00062893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00280009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.21 or 0.01125465 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00027026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.40 or 0.00719225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,018.49 or 1.00288916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 500,353 coins and its circulating supply is 473,211 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.