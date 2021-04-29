Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $751.93 or 0.01396011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

