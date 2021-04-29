SafeCapital Market Capitalization Achieves $129,108.75 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $129,108.75 and $64.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001131 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001592 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.