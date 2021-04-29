Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

NYSE SFE opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

