SafePal Price Tops $2.57 on Top Exchanges (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00004779 BTC on popular exchanges. SafePal has a market capitalization of $277.57 million and $82.41 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
SafePal Profile
SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.