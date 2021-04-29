Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Safran in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

SAFRY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $36.70. 49,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,967. Safran has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

