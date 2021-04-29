Salem Media Group (SALM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Salem Media Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. On average, analysts expect Salem Media Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

SALM opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $52,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.