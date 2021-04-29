salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 115,400 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 0.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 263.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.31. 123,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $155.08 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

