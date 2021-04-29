SALT Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $35.55 million and $81,484.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00079504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.89 or 0.00847282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00098961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001547 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

