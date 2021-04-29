Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Down 0.9%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.33 and last traded at $48.33. 10,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the average session volume of 1,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.