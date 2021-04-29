Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $25.98

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.98, but opened at $25.14. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 1,629 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

