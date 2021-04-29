Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $844.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.61. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.