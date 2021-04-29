Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.75 ($115.00).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA:SAN opened at €87.47 ($102.91) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s 50-day moving average is €83.75 and its 200 day moving average is €81.59.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.