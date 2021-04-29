Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA SAN traded up €2.07 ($2.44) on Thursday, hitting €87.47 ($102.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s 50-day moving average is €83.75 and its 200 day moving average is €81.59.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.