Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $52.71. 1,801,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,467. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

