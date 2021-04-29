Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 62,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 151,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 44.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

