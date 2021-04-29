Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 62,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 151,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 44.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Featured Story: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.