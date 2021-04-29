Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.