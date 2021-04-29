SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Up 107.9% in April

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,164,500 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the March 31st total of 1,041,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of SNWV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 109,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,430. SANUWAVE Health has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

