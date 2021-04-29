Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.98

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 1722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
