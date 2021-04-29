Savix Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $20.12 or 0.00037175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a market cap of $1.36 million and $285,808.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00068198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00079408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00842812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00099270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,903 coins and its circulating supply is 67,800 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

