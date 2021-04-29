SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $20,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.38.

SBAC stock opened at $297.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,985.73 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.76. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

