SBA Communications Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SBA Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBAC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.38.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $297.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,985.73 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 41.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

