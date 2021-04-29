Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Scala has traded up 44.6% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $139,352.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00063350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00280843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.03 or 0.01104481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00704577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,999.42 or 1.00057282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,805,564,080 coins and its circulating supply is 10,005,564,080 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

