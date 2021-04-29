Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in April

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the March 31st total of 378,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Scatec ASA stock remained flat at $$24.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. Scatec ASA has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

