Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in April

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the March 31st total of 378,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Scatec ASA stock remained flat at $$24.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. Scatec ASA has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.50.
About Scatec ASA
