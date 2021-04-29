Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.55 ($8.88).

SHA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €7.77 ($9.14) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.64 and a 200-day moving average of €6.69. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

