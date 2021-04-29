Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $5.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.59 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.38 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 52,215 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,491,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after acquiring an additional 218,692 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

