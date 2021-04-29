Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Schneider National updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

SNDR stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens cut shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

