Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $656,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 179,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.94. 8,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.79. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.