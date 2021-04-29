Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $140.68. 1,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,687. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.14 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average is $127.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.