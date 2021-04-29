Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.43 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.