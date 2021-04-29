Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $44,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.59. 16,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,223. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.78.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

