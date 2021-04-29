Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 7.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $28,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,579,000 after purchasing an additional 563,556 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,226,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,724,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213,518 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.58. 11,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $101.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

