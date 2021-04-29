Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCWTF remained flat at $$1,695.00 on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a one year low of $1,695.00 and a one year high of $1,695.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,695.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,440.38.
About Schweiter Technologies
