Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCWTF remained flat at $$1,695.00 on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a one year low of $1,695.00 and a one year high of $1,695.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,695.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,440.38.

About Schweiter Technologies

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

