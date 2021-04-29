Scor’s (SCRYY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Commerzbank lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

SCRYY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 3,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,072. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

