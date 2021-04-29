Scorum Coins Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $367,693.22 and approximately $4,110.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00066876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00278654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $595.68 or 0.01111596 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00026450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.46 or 0.00717440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,435.20 or 0.99714393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.