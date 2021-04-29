Scotiabank Increases Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $135.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRRSF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

